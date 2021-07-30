KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Bachelor in Paradise Shares First Look at David Spade and More Celeb Guest Hosts Headed to Beach

Get ready to start knocking on heaven's door, as Bachelor in Paradise revealed the first images of David Spade and other celebrity guest hosts preparing for season seven mayhem on the beach.

Watch: "Bachelorette" Men Talk New "Bachelor in Paradise"

Bachelor in Paradise is about to sock it to us one more time, and the show just provided its first glimpses at the guest hosts hitting the sand.

On Thursday, July 29, the ABC dating series, which hasn't aired new episodes since 2019, posted photos to its official Instagram account of the four celebrities who will be filling in for former host Chris Harrison. The stars—David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess—were photographed from the show's set on the beach in Mexico. 

"Ya buoy! [sparkle emoji] Welcome our amazing guest hosts to #BachelorInParadise! [island and rose emoji]," the caption read. 

One person not included in the carousel was franchise mainstay Wells Adams, who will perform his familiar role as show bartender but will also serve as master of the rose ceremonies.

The absence did not go unnoticed by Wells himself, who quipped in the comments section, "Did you guys lose my picture?" He also included a crying emoji.

Bachelor in Paradise's Most Shocking Breakups

However, he has clearly joined the other guys on the beach, as the 37-year-old radio host shared a photo of himself sitting next to David on the set. "Nature is healing," read his caption.

Among this year's Bachelor in Paradise contestants who expressed their excitement in the comments was Conor Brennan, best known for kissing Katie Thurston while wearing a cat costume on the current season of The Bachelorette. "@lancebass dance party or nah??," he quipped, adding a fire emoji. 

Lance reposted the carousel on his own Instagram account and included the caption, "Check out my new band!! The Paradise Boys. Album out this fall. We also happen to be hosting the new season of @bachelorinparadise [praise hands emojis]."

The NSYNC star, 42, proved he had done his homework by also adding, "Get ready for 'the most dramatic season in Paradise history!'"

Bachelor in Paradise season seven premieres Monday, August 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Keep scrolling to check out which franchise alums we can look forward to seeing this season. 

Aaron Clancy

Aaron, 26, was on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette

Abigail Heringer

Abigail, 26, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

Brendan Morais

Brendan, 31, first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

Connor Brennan

Connor, 29, was a fan fave contestant on Katie Thurston's season.

Deandra Kanu

Deandra, 25, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

Ivan Hall

Ivan, 29, first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

James Bonsall

James, 30, arrived in a box on Katie Thurston's season.

Jessenia Cruz

Jessenia, 28, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

Joe Amabile

Joe, 34, first appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and then again on Bachelor in Paradise season five. 

Karl Smith

Karl, 31, first appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette

Kelsey Weier

Kelsey, 30, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

Kenny Brasch

Kenny, 40, first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette

Mari Pepin-Solis

Mari, 25, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

Maurissa Gunn

Maurissa, 25, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

Natasha Parker

Natasha, 33, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

Noah Erb

Noah, 26, first appeared on Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette

Serena Chew

Serena, 25, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

Serena Pitt

Serena, 23, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

Tahzjuan Hawkins

Tahzjuan first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and then again on Bachelor in Paradise season six. 

Tammy Ly

Tammy, 26, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

Tre Cooper

Tre, 26, appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette

Victoria Larson

Victoria, 28, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

Victoria Paul

Victoria, 28, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

