Amanda Knox Slams Matt Damon's Stillwater Film For Damaging Her "Reputation"

Amanda Knox made it perfectly clear that she will not be seeing Stillwater when it premieres in theaters.

Ahead of the film's July 30 release date, the 34-year-old spoke out against the Matt Damon vehicle vehicle, which she believes wrongfully appropriated her real-life experience following the 2007 murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher.

"Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life? My story? Why does my name refer to events I had no hand in?" she questioned in a July 29 Twitter thread. "I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face, & story without my consent. Most recently, the film #STILLWATER."

Knox stated that she recently read Vanity Fair's interview with Stillwater director and co-writer Tom McCarthy, who described how her ties to Kercher's murder inspired him, Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré to write this drama noir. As he told the publication, "There were just so many layers to that story that kept anyone who was following pretty riveted."