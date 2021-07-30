Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items from July 2021: Jennifer Aniston, Alicia Keys, Kathy Hilton & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Jennifer Aniston, Alicia Keys, Candace Cameron Bure, Reese Witherspoon, Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams, Tayshia Adams, JoJo Fletcher, Kathy Hilton, Dr. Jackie Walters, Hannah Ann Sluss, Paige DeSorbo, and Sutton Stracke. In response to those picks, you got your shop on.... a lot.
We decided to take a look back at July 2021 to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! News shoppers bought the most. If you're looking for a game-changing skincare serum, items to spruce up your home décor, a great book or even a wedding guest dress that you can wear on Amazon, keep on scrolling to the see the most-shopped products from July 2021.
Vital Proteins Collagen Coffee Creamer
Jennifer Aniston told E! News, "Mornings should be easy. That's why I love adding Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Vanilla to my coffee. It's a dairy- and gluten-free alternative to mainstream coffee creamers."
Matte Black Silverware Set 30 Pieces, FAMEWARE Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 6
Alicia Keys included this matte black stainless steel flatware set in her Amazon storefront along with other home essentials. Each set includes enough silverware to serve six people.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Kathy Hilton introduced her sister Kyle Richards to the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, explaining that she sprays it on her face because her skin gets "dry." This mist is a game-changing spray-on moisturizer that will give you that dewy, lit-from-within glow that we've all been craving. If you want to know more about why this is such a revolutionary product, click here. You won't regret it.
Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer
Kyle Richards recently raved about the Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer. The Beverly Hills Housewife said, "This Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer, I have it on right now. I love putting this on because it gets rid of any water weight and I do work out every single day. I'm always trying hard to look my best and this makes me feel better about my waist and it makes me very aware of my posture, which I love. I just try to keep this on, especially if I have a bathing suit day coming up, it makes me feel better in my bathing suit."
Kyle isn't the only one who's a fan of this waist trimmer. It has 30,200+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Volition Beauty Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum
Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters developed the Volition Beauty Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum, which clears blemishes, balances oil production, and soothes your skin. She told E! News all about the product and why she believes it's a serum that women of all ages should incorporate into their routines.
Power Strip with 3 USB Ports, TESSAN 4 Wide Spaced Outlet Flat Plug Extension Cord
The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss included this power strip in her list of Amazon travel must-haves. She shared, "I always bring this with me in my tech case. I started doing this when I was younger because whenever we would go on family trips, [my siblings and I] would always fight for the outlets. This will help with any problems you have. I bring it everywhere. It's very helpful if you're anywhere that doesn't have as many outlets as you'd like."
Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller
Sutton Stracke used this face roller on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, referring to it as her anti-anxiety roller, but it's actually a game-changing skincare tool that's worth checking out. If you want to learn more about it, here's everything you need to know.
xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo found some chic wedding guest outfit options on Amazon. The one that E! shoppers loved the most is the xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress.
Paige explained, "This classic slip dress goes to the middle of my calf. I love a cowl neck. This one has adjustable straps. I think that an open-toe strappy shoe works with this. I would do silver. You could do a hanging earring with this." It's available in a few different colors.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, Topical Facial Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E
Porsha Williams included this in her list of her favorite Amazon beauty products. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star emphasized, "This is a must. This serum is so bomb. This is TruSkin Vitamin C. By the third or the fourth day, my skin was glowing. And it actually felt baby soft. Now, I only have to use a pea size [amount] of foundation as concealer because my actual skin texture and coloring was beautiful. When you talk about a skin secret, you have to talk about Vitamin C. This is very very high quality. It also includes Vitamin E. You'll absolutely love it. This is a must!"
This has 53,400+ 5-star reviews from Amazon customers.
Drain Fruit Basket
This fruit bowl has a a detachable base that can hold drained water at the bottom. It's easy to assemble and clean up. It's available in yellow, pink, green, and white. This was another pick from Alicia Keys' list of Amazon home items.
Sweet Sweat Therapy Massage Gun
"This is one of my favorite things. It's a massage therapy gun," Kyle Richards said when she shared her "game-changing" Amazon purchases. She shared, "My husband [Mauricio Umansky] and I use this all the time. After I work out really hard, I use it down my legs [and] my back. If you don't have time to get a massage, and I'm not really a fan of a foam roller. I mean, I like them, but they're not really as effective [as this]. My husband and I really enjoy this a lot. It's a game-changer for tight muscles."
"It's a great gift. People will love you and thank you for this gift. I will promise you."
The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller
Reese Witherspoon shared the The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller as her July 2021 book club pick. To see the other celebrity book recommendations from this month, click here.
"Are you ready for a summer love triangle?" Reese teased on Instagram before sharing that The Paper Palace is "a deeply emotional love story that follows one day in the life of Elle Bishop as she navigates the unraveling of secrets, lies and a very complex love triangle between her childhood best friend and her husband."
Reese confessed, "I was totally immersed in the fast-paced narrative that seamlessly wove together past & present. And ALL the beautiful details in this book are enough to pull at your heartstrings… every sentence is SO vivid and luxurious you feel like you're transported to a lakeside retreat in Cape Cod with a family you have known forever."
Sullivans Small Ceramic Jug Set, Farmhouse Home Decor, Set of 3 Vases, White
JoJo Fletcher included this 3-piece vase set in her roundup of chic, yet affordable, Amazon home finds. The Bachelorette alum shared, "These vases are really great for any area. I love that these come as a set of three because you can use three of them together. You can use one alone. You can do two of them together. I love the color of these. They're great neutrals and I feel like you can use these anywhere."
This set has more than 2,200 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6-Inch
Tayshia Adams included the Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Shorts in her list of summer must-haves. She shared, "I have never been a fan of bike shorts, because I hadn't found the perfect one. My girlfriend bought me my first pair, and now I'm hooked. These are so soft and fit perfectly without riding up when I'm walking around in the NYC heat!" There are so many color choices to pick from!
Japonesque Eyelash Curler
In her shopping guide for E!'s Shop Girl Summer series, Candace Cameron Bure included the Japonesque Eyelash Curler. She shared, "Don't use an eyelash curler? Well, start! I didn't include an eyelash curler in my makeup routine for a long time, but once I started I will never go back. This specific product makes curling eyelashes effortless for beginners and it is easy to take with you wherever you go!"
Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides
"My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie," Jennifer Aniston told E! News. "So easy to use."
The Queen V: Everything You Need to Know About Sex, Intimacy, and Down There Health Care by Dr. Jackie Walters
Dr. Jackie Walters shared her recommendations on items to keep in your bag, which included her book The Queen V: Everything You Need to Know About Sex, Intimacy, and Down There Health Care.
Dr. Jackie told E! News, "I wrote this book last year as a feminine health guidebook for women to bring wherever they go. I cover everything relating to STI's, contraceptives, fertility, menopause, libido, menstrual cycles and more. I also include the top ‘Door Knob Questions' in the book. These are the questions my patients may be too embarrassed to ask, and then right as I'm about to leave the room, they say, 'Dr. Jackie I have one more question for you.' I cover everything you've ever wanted to know about your Queen V!"
Makeup Bag, BAGSMART Large Cosmetic Bag Travel Toiletry Bag Travel Makeup Case Organizer for Women
"This is a makeup bag that I really love to have. It's a little large, but if you're like me, you have a lot of beauty products," Hannah Ann Sluss shared as she listed her must-pack travel items.
There are multiple colors to choose from.
BAGSMART Electronic Organizer Small Travel Cable Organizer Bag for Hard Drives, Cables, Charger, Phone, USB, SD Card
In that same travel essentials list, Hannah Ann Sluss included the BAGSMART Electronic Organizer Small Travel Cable Organizer Bag.
The Bachelor fan favorite said, "A must-have that I need on a plane is my tech case. I like this one because it's water-resistant. I don't like to dig in my bag wondering 'where's my charger?' because this definitely organizes it all for you. Also it keeps your stuff cool. When I'm traveling and my suitcases are sitting outside or in a hot car, I don't want any of my devices to get overheated. So, I'll put all my chargers in this." There are a lot of colors to choose from.
Amazon Basics Oscillating Dual Blade Standing Pedestal Fan with Remote - 16-Inch
While sharing her favorite Amazon products, Kyle Richards said, "This fan has really come in handy today. My sisters and I did grow up using a fan in our room. My mom, apparently, ruined it for my sister Kathy because now, apparently, she cannot sleep without the sound of a fan. It's very peaceful, it's amazing, and it's actually covering the whole room right now."
This fan has 13,900+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank
Hannah Ann Sluss shared, "This is what I have in my tech case. This right here is a portable charger, which is a definite must because, if you're like me, you're always on your phone. You definitely want to keep your phone charged."
This one has 22,300+ 5-star reviews from happy Amazon customers.
Boscia Luminizing Charcoal Mask
Along with her other self-care favorites, Porsha Williams shared, "I'm very much into skincare. This is a charcoal mask. I love this face mask. It is illuminating."
"I hate when people tell me about masks, but they don't tell me how they prep their face for a mask. So, I will share that with you now. I wash my face. I start my face off with warm water first. If it's a loofah day, I'll do that first, wash it completely, all done. And then I apply my charcoal mask. You let it sit on your face until it dries."
"When you peel it off your skin will look so glowy and absolutely beautiful. It's imperative when you wear lots of makeup, or even if you're not a makeup wearer, that you clean your pores. This will unclog your pores so you don't have blackheads and things like that."
Baby Bum Hand Sanitizer - Antibacterial Spray - Natural Fragrance Non-Drying Coconut and Aloe Formula Perfect for Sensitive Skin - Travel Size - 2 Ounce (Pack of 3)
Hannah Ann Sluss included this in her list of travel must-haves, remarking, "I love a good hand sanitizer. This is Baby Bum and it's green coconut. I'm crazy about making sure I have enough hand sanitizer on me. It smells really good too. When I was using this on the plane the other day, the person next to me said 'That smells good. This is a great find. It comes in a pack of three."
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer
Porsha Williams gushed, "This is a makeup artist's must have. I work with a lot of makeup artists. For every single one of them, this is a staple in their kit. This cream is a primer. It actually has a lot of vitamins in it, so it really does help your skin feel smooth and clear. This is a daily cream that you put on and it really does keep your makeup in place."
Honest Beauty Elevated Hydration Mist with Aloe, Watermelon Extract & Hyaluronic Acid
"I love Jessica Alba and I think I've tried almost all of her products. This is a great one. It's a hydrating mist. It also has aloe in it, which is great in the summer when you may be out in the sun a lot. It's very calming and it helps bring down the redness. This is awesome. Just shake it up and you can just apply it. And it smells really great. This is a definite must. You can just throw it in your beach bag or backpack so you have it whenever you need to freshen up," Hannah Ann Sluss shared.
Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Professional Oral Irrigator For Teeth
"I grew up with my mom always having us use this," Kyle Richards recently revealed. She elaborated, "What I love about this Waterpik is for kids [daughter] Portia [Umansky]'s age, telling them to floss is not that much fun, but this is amazing. It makes me want to floss too. Portia has braces, so for her, this is even better than floss."
"When I was a kid, my mom would put mouth wash in these so I started doing that with all my girls too. We put mouth wash in here and your teeth feel so clean and fresh. I love these so now we all have these in all the bathrooms in our house. They really are a game-changer."
Lysol Disinfecting Wipes Lemon Scent 15ct in Resealable Travel Pouch (4 Pack)- 60 Wipes
Hannah Ann Sluss shared, "I always have Lysol Wipes with me. Every night before I go to bed, I wipe my phone down with this because your phone just gets nasty during the day. When I'm traveling I'll just wipe down surfaces, especially on a plane, I'll wipe my tray and seat down.
Capri Blue Candle - 19 Oz.
"I go through candles very quickly. I love candles. I think that the way your home smells says a lot about you. When you go into a home, you want it to smell inviting," JoJo Fletcher shared along with her other Amazon home essentials.
"This is one of my all-time favorite candles. We've ordered this many times and I don't get sick of the smell. It's amazing." JoJo isn't the only one who adores this scent. It has 6,000+ 5-star reviews from Amazon customers.
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths 25 (Pack of 2), Fragrance free, 50 Count
"I like these Cetaphil cleansing cloths because they're great to wipe down your face and your body, especially after you've just been out in the sun at the beach. I bring these with me everywhere, especially after I work out. They work for dry and sensitive skin. I have very acne-prone skin and very sensitive skin. This is a brand that I've been using since middle school, and I haven't had any issues with it," Hannah Ann Sluss shared while giving her recommendations for travel products.
GoHygiene Disposable Toilet Seat Covers- 40 Pack
Hannah Ann Sluss divulged, "I keep toilet seat covers in my travel bag because I just can't do the whole squatting thing. So, I have to have these and they're so cheap. It really is something I always have to have, whether I'm on a plane or at a restaurant. I love how thin it is, so you can just slip it in your purse and not have any issues."
"This is a must for a road trip because when you're stopping at gas stations and fast food places, you want toilet seat covers."
DERMA E Stem Cell Lifting Eye Treatment
"I want to do a myth buster with this one. A lot of men and women think you don't have to start caring for your under eye until you're over 40. No, honey, you still have that under eye skin now. It is different from the rest of your skin. It is very very delicate. It's very very sensitive. This is made specifically for your under eye. It will completely change the texture of your under eye. This is an eye-lifting cream. When you put it on, it is so light and hydrating," Porsha Williams shared along with her other favorite beauty products.
"Use this every morning and every night. Thank me later."
Tile Mate 2-Pack -Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for Keys, Bags and More
Hannah Ann's travel recommendations were incredibly popular among E! shoppers this past month. A bunch picked up this two-piece Tile Bluetooth tracker set. The reality TV alum explained, "This is Tile, which is a little chip that you can place on different things that you don't want to lose, whether it's your purse, your phone, or your keys, this is your go-to. You can place it on different items and track it through an app."
