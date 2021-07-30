9 Lezat Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's almost the weekend, which means it's time to treat yourself to some new clothes because you deserve it!
One place we're definitely shopping at this weekend is Lezat! The celeb-loved apparel brand, seen on stars like Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio and Jennifer Lopez, has the cutest selection of dresses, activewear, loungewear and more pieces that won't break the bank. Not to mention, most of the styles are made with recycled fabrics, which gives us another reason to justify our shopping spree!
Below, we rounded up just 10 of our current obsessions at Lezat that we think you'll like, too. Happy shopping!
Krista Twist Dress
We are obsessed, and we truly mean obsessed, with this dress! It's the ultimate summer fit that can be dressed up or down.
Lea Cropped Tank- Grass
Green has been our color lately! This sustainable and stretchy tank paired with the matching leggings makes for one chic look for workout classes or conquering your to-do list. You can also get the tank and leggings in other bold yet versatile hues.
Sadie Cropped Windbreaker - Buttercup
This windbreaker is so fun! The color, the fit and the nylon fabric is everything. Perfect for throwing on post-workout!
Joey Maxi Dress - Ice Blue Tie Dye
The Joey Maxi Dress is the definition of easy breezy! Plus, the adjustable waist tie will help you look snatched.
Melody Embossed logo 3-Pocket Sweatpant - Pink Tie-Dye
Made with organic fabrics, these acid wash sweatpants are a must for staying cozy year-round.
Jessie Brushed Tank - Mocha
You can never have too many lightweight tanks in the summer. Besides serving as a great wardrobe basic, it would make the perfect sleep tank for hot nights!
Abby Windbreaker Hoodie Dress
Whether you wear it as a beach cover-up or pair it with some slides or sneakers for an everyday look, you'll look so put together.
Sara Leggings - Butterflies
We're a sucker for anything with butterflies! These leggings are so cute and flattering.