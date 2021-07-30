Everything You Need to Know About Joy Mangano's Big Return to HSN

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Welcome home, Joy Mangano.

After much anticipation, the world-famous inventor and entrepreneur is returning to the Home Shopping Network on Saturday, July 30 with a brand-new Today's Special as well as various items from her CleanBoss line.

"I love appearing on HSN because it's the very platform that enabled me to reach customers and explain the features and benefits of the products I create and how they are designed to make their life easier," Joy exclusively shared with E! News. "Now, I am able to tell the story behind CleanBoss and it's an opportunity to talk directly to my favorite people in the world (after my family of course!)—my fans and customers—my JoyStars! We've always had an incredibly special relationship—I listen to them as much as I talk to them—and I do everything I can to make their lives better & brighter."

As it turns out, this is only the beginning!