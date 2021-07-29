Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney After Black Widow's Streaming Release

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Hits SDCC 2019 with "Black Widow" 1st Details

Scarlett Johansson isn't exactly feeling the Disney magic in regards to her latest movie.

E! News can confirm the Marvel star filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, July 29, alleging that her contract was breached when Walt Disney released Black Widow on its streaming service Disney+ at the same time it debuted in theaters.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Scarlett is suing the Walt Disney Company for intentional interference with contractual relations and inducing breach of contract.

"Why would Disney forgo hundreds of millions of dollars in box office receipts by releasing the Picture in theaters at a time when it knew the theatrical market was ‘weak,' rather than waiting a few months for that market to recover?" the complaint stated. "On information and belief, the decision to do so was made at least in part because Disney saw the opportunity to promote its flagship subscription service using the Picture and Ms. Johansson, thereby attracting new paying monthly subscribers, retaining existing ones, and establishing Disney+ as a must-have service in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

Scarlett's team also claims in the complaint that her agreement with Disney guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release for her solo film and her salary was based partly on the box office performance.