Jen Atkin Dishes on OUAI X BYREDO's Limited Edition Leave-in Conditioner

If you've used OUAI products, you know just how good every product smells. And, let's be honest, pretty much everyone you run into probably hits you with the "You smell so good, what scent are you wearing?" That's just a part of everyday life when you use OUAI products along with having amazing hair, of course. OUAI creator Jen Atkin recently spoke to E! News about the brand teaming up with BYREDO to create their second limited collaboration: OUAI x BYREDO Leave In Conditioner Mojave Ghost.
Just like the other products, this one truly delivers. This leave-in conditioner is essentially multiple products in one because it hydrates, provides heat protection (up to 450 degrees), and fights frizz. And, of course, it smells amazing, since the formula includes BYREDO's iconic Mojave Ghost fragrance. The product will be available on August 3 at Sephora.
Prior to the launch, we spoke to Jen about the collaboration with BYREDO and why OUAI customers were begging to bring the scent back.
E!: What is the OUAI X BYREDO Leave-In Conditioner Mojave Ghost? Why that scent again?
JA: The product: OUAI's do-it-all detangler that hydrates, provides heat protection and fights frizz. The fragrance: BYREDO's iconic Mojave Ghost – a woody composition inspired by the soulful beauty of the mojave desert.
We received a TON of requests to bring it back. Plus, most of OUAI's scents combine floral and musky notes, Mojave Ghost has a similar composition. The fragrance wears well in hair alone or layered with other scents. Leave In Conditioner is often used in tandem with other products, so pairing the product with a scent that works well with others was important.
Also, the story of the Ghost Flower, which brings a bit of life and vibrancy to the dry, Mojave desert and can withstand heat, can be compared to how leave in conditioner brings hydration and life back to dry hair and has heat protectant properties to help hair also withstand heat.
E!: This is the second collaboration with BYREDO, what was the process like?
JA: This time around was pretty seamless. We knew we wanted to go with Mojave Ghost again, but decided to switch up the product. LIC is one of our cult products, same as Mojave Ghost to BYREDO, so the pairing felt perfect. Plus leave in conditioner is great for all hair types, it's a bit more inclusive than Super Dry Shampoo. Then it was just a matter of formulating LIC with the fragrance which our PD worked on, and bam, here we are.
