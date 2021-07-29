Anne Hathaway Celebrates The Princess Diaries' 20th Anniversary With a Royally Perfect Tribute

Watch : Mandy Moore & Anne Hatheway's "Princess Diaries" Interviews: E! News Rewind

Mia Thermopolis didn't want to rule her own country. She just wanted to pass the 10th grade. But now, two decades later, fans are still bowing down to the princess of Genovia.

The Princess Diaries celebrated its 20th anniversary on July 29, and Anne Hathaway marked the major milestone with a royally perfect tribute on Instagram.

"Miracles happen," the actress wrote while referencing Myra's hit track from the soundtrack (you know the one) and sharing a series of photos from the film. "Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs."

In case you haven't re-watched it for the millionth time recently, The Princess Diaries is based on Meg Cabot's novel and tells the story of Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway), a high school student who learns she's actually the heir to the throne of a place called Genovia. As she receives training from her grandmother, the reigning Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), and tries to balance her new royal duties with high school life, she must decide if she wants to take on the title.