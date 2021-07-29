Chrishell Stause Reveals Jason Oppenheim Was the Mystery Man Behind This Gorgeous Gift

Chrishell Stause is filling fans in on her rosy romance with Jason Oppenheim.
A week before the Selling Sunset stars went public with their relationship, Chrishell posted a picture of an elaborate floral delivery she had received in honor of her 40th birthday. At the time, she didn't reveal the identity of the sender to her Instagram followers. But now that fans know she and Jason are dating, Chrishell updated her previous caption to confirm he was indeed the gift giver.
"Thank you SO much for all the birthday love!!! I am overwhelmed and so grateful for all the people in my life!!!" her post read, now with the new addition, "****Annnnd now that you guys know…thank you SO much @jasonoppenheim."
The photo showed Chrishell standing in the middle of an array of rose bouquets and balloons.
"Walked into the most special surprise yesterday," the real estate agent wrote at the time. "This is all I could fit into the photo *they are all going to a nursing home tomorrow because I don't think this would make it past TSA."
Chrishell and Jason made their romance Instagram official on July 28. The Dancing With the Stars alum posted several photos from their trip to Italy with Brett Oppenheim, Tina Louise, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet. The last snapshots in the series showed Chrishell smooching the top of Jason's forehead and Jason kissing her neck. And in case there were any questions about their status, the president of The Oppenheim Group made it perfectly clear.
"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Jason told E! News. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."
And it looks like their friends and family are happy for them, too. "Love you Chrishell," Brett wrote in the comments section. "Thank you for making my brother happy."
Added Mary, "Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!"
So when did the relationship start? A source close to the actress told E! News Chrishell and Jason have been "secretly dating for a few months now."
"They have always had chemistry and a connection while working together but neither ever wanted to cross that boundary," the source said. "The flirtation continued while filming this current season. And when Chrishell became single, Jason opened up that he had feelings for her. She agreed that the connection was undeniable. It was an easy and natural transition for both."
According to another insider, one of the duo's dates took place at Resorts World's July 4 opening in Las Vegas, where they were joined by Brett, Tina, Mary and Romain, dined at the restaurant FUHU and saw Miley Cyrus perform at Ayu Dayclub.
"Jason and Chrishell were really cute watching Miley," the insider added. "Jason often put his arms around Chrishell and they sang along to Miley's songs together."
All in all, the couple appears to be thrilled about the new romance. "They have a solid foundation being close friends and keeping that is important to them," the first source said. "They are excited to finally share the news and are really happy together."