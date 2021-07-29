Gymnast Suni Lee Wins Gold as Teammate Simone Biles Cheers Her on in Tokyo Olympics Stands

Watch : Simone Biles Drops Out of All-Around Competition at 2020 Olympics

She might not be competing, but Simone Biles remains a golden teammate.

The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast has sparked major conversation from the Tokyo summer games since withdrawing from the team and individual all-around finals this week. Ever the supportive athlete, however, that has not stopped her from being by her team's side, most recently on Thursday, July 29 at the all-around final she withdrew from. Biles was spotted in the stands at the Ariake Gymnastic Centre, joined by fellow American gymnasts Riley McCusker, Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner as their teammates Suni Lee and Jade Carey competed.

This marks 21-year-old Carey's first Olympics. After Biles withdrew from the all-around finals, Carey was able to step into her spot.

Ultimately, the team had plenty to cheer about as 18-year-old Lee won the gold, defending the United States winning streak held since the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Biles was last to win the title in Rio in 2016.