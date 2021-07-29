Shawn Mendes Hilariously Calls Out Camila Cabello Over Farting Video

Watch : Camila Cabello on BF Shawn Mendes: "We Collaborate in Life"

My oh my!



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are proving that the couple that trolls together, stays together—or at least, that's how the saying should go, according to the "Havana" singer's latest TikTok.



In the video shared to Instagram on July 28, Camila recorded herself waving "bye" to her other half as he stepped out of the room and then, well, she lets out a sigh of relief as she lets one loose. Camila, speaking to the honeymoon phase between couples everywhere, captioned her Instagram post of the clip, "that first phase of dating when you can't fart or Poo or be a human."



However, Shawn hilariously begs to differ when it comes to crossing that threshold, commenting, "But u do fart tho."



Fans also chimed in with their reactions, commenting with laughing emojis and praises of the couple taking their talents to the streaming platform, but one funny comment also stood above the rest, with someone writing, "The worst is when they come back in, and there's no one else to blame around you."