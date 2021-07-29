Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes After Fans Criticize Her Video as "Seductive" and "Weird"

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Social Media Backlash

Candace Cameron Bure is offering a rare apology on social media after her recent post was not received the way she expected.

The 45-year-old Fuller House alum took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 28 to let her fans know she regretted sharing a since-deleted post to Instagram that showed her lip-syncing to the Lana Del Rey song "Jealous Girl." Candace's post featured her lip-syncing to the lyrics, "Baby, I'm a gangster too and it takes two to tango/You don't wanna' dance with me, dance with me."

In the footage, which the actress had initially posted earlier that day on TikTok, the star is leaning over in front of the camera, and at one point, she holds up her Bible close to her chest.

"I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video," she said on her Story. "And I usually don't apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I'm sorry. That was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible."