DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Becomes a U.S. Citizen and Calls It a "Dream Come True"

Gleb Savchenko is walking on air as he relishes a moment that's 17 years in the making.

The 37-year-old Dancing With the Stars standout became a U.S. citizen on Wednesday, July 28, and he shares the details of the thrilling experience in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"It's a dream come true," says Gleb, sounding elated. "I grew up in Russia, in Moscow, and I'd always just read [about the States]. It was like an impossible dream for me to live in America and one day become an American citizen."

He explains that having an American passport, which he won't physically hold in his hands for another few months, makes life easier for him in a number of ways, including cutting down on the steps required for international travel. He's also excited that not only will his children get American passports, but his Moscow-based parents, who tried to emigrate to Canada in the 1990s before giving up because of the cost, will now be able to live in the U.S. with him as well.