Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner Support Team USA at Men's Gymnastics Final

Watch : Simone Biles Drops Out of All-Around Competition at 2020 Olympics

Even from the sidelines, Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner are Team USA all the way.

Although the two gymnasts didn't compete on July 28, the friends and teammates showed up to the men's gymnastics competition to watch the all-around final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Simone and MyKayla wore matching Team USA tie-dye hoodies as they cheered on their male counterparts.

U.S. athletes Brody Malone, 21, and Sam Mikulak, 28, finished in 10th and 12th place after scoring 14.4 and 13.633 on the high bar, respectively, according to NBC News.

On Tuesday, the women's gymnastics team earned the silver medal in the team final. After completing one rotation on vault, Simone withdrew from the competition due to mental health reasons.

"I didn't want to risk the team a medal," Biles shared at a news conferences on Tuesday. "They've worked way too hard for that, so I just decided that those girls need to go in and do the rest of the competition."