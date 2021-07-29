Dale Moss Says It's the "Moments That Nobody Sees" That Make Relationship With Clare Crawley "So Special"

Watch : Clare Crawley on Dale Moss Taking Her Breath Away

Dale Moss received Clare Crawley's final rose last year on a televised episode of The Bachelorette, and now, their relationship is just for the two of them.

The New York-based model and former reality television contestant celebrated his and Clare's one-year anniversary with a meaningful tribute shared to Instagram on Wednesday, July 28. In the photo, the pair kissed passionately on the street with their arms wrapped around one another.

"It's the moments that nobody sees that make life and our love so special," Dale captioned the post. "The most beautiful thing is that those are the moments only we will carry forever."

Dale continued, "When we first met I knew god's hand was at work but I could have never imagined the journey he had in store for us."

"Love you with all my heart @clarecrawley," he finished. "Happy ONE YEAR Anniversary Love!"

On Clare's Instagram, she shared a video montage of their fave memories together, to which Dale replied, "Love you with all my heart. Before we even met I knew god was working but never could have imagined what he had in store for us and there's so much more ahead. My heart is with you always."