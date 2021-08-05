See What Jesse Williams and the Other Departed Doctors of Grey's Anatomy Are Up to Now

Code blue: Jesse Williams has just hit a major milestone.
Today, August 5, the Grey's Anatomy alum turned 40 years old and proved that age is just a number by looking more amazing than ever. However, this update made us sad as we realized that we'll no longer get to enjoy Williams' fine self (and his incredible acting work) every Thursday evening this fall.
For those who may need a refresher, Williams departed the Ellen Pompeo-led medical drama towards the end of season 17. Following the news of his exit, Williams, who had been on Grey's for 12 seasons, told E! News, "I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda [Rhimes], the network, studio, fellow cast mates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen and Debbie [Allen]. As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds."
Of course, Williams wasn't the first doctor to punch out of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. In fact, season 17 also said farewell to Giacomo Gianniotti, who played Andrew DeLuca. Not to mention, after 16 seasons on the ABC hit, Grey's OG Justin Chambers exited the show in 2020.
So, as we find ourselves thinking about Williams on his birthday, let's take a closer look at what the departed doctors have been up to these days.
Grey's Anatomy season 18 premieres Thursday, September 30 at 9 p.m. on ABC.