The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Shares Scar From Undergoing Lumpectomy at Age 20

Katie Thurston will gladly answer the not-so-rosy questions about her personal life.
Because when she isn't looking for love on The Bachelorette, she has no issue discussing important topics about health on social media. After all, she's known for bringing sex positivity to the ABC franchise, so it's easy to understand why she'd encourage her fans to prioritize their well-being.
The reality TV personality, who is down to her final three men on the dating series, recently took a moment to share details about undergoing lumpectomy surgery when she was younger.
"I often get questions about my scar," the 30-year-old star began her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 28. "It's from a lumpectomy after finding a lump in my breast."
She added, "Because I was only 20, I discovered this on my own. Typically, women don't get routine mammograms until their 40s, so it's important to be your biggest advocate when it comes to your own personal health."
In addition to her message, Katie put a spotlight on the L4 Project—a company founded by Bachelorette contestant Michael Allio to honor his late wife Laura.
According to the brand's website, it aims "to ensure that individuals and families battling cancer are surrounded by a support network that allows them to focus on treatment, recovery, and living joyous lives."
On Monday, July 26, Michael made the shocking decision to walk away from the competition. He was one of the final four men.
During a one-on-one moment with Katie, the businessman handed her a stopwatch—something he brought for her on the first night to remind them about the importance of time.
"We ran out of time," Michael simply stated. "I can't help but wish that we had more in a different world or different circumstance. 'Cause I do think it would work."
She replied, "I know it would have worked...As selfish as I want to be, and I want to beg you to stay, I just know that's not an option."
After breaking down in tears, Katie then told the cameras that she was heartbroken by the news.
"Michael is someone I saw myself walking away with," she explained. "I knew what my life would be if I chose Michael, and that was a life I wanted. I know his decision is the best decision for his family, but right now, in this moment, it f--king hurts, and in this moment, I am mad. I am sad. All I'm looking for is to be in love and find my person, and it's very possible that my person just left."
While Michael will be the one who got away, Katie told E! News that she does have herself a keeper.
"I mean I definitely found love this season," she hinted on Monday. "I think it's very obvious with the men that I have gone through this with. If I found the love, we'll have to find out still."