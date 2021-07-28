Good American's Emma Grede Wants You to Know That Doing It All Is Basically a Myth

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

No, Emma Grede doesn't have makeup on yet.

"But I did have a workout," she notes, "and I did get into the office early." It's a Monday and Emma is quite candidly pulling back the curtain on why that impressive in theory, but seemingly impossible in practice notion that women can do it all is truly a fantasy. Well, at least in her world.

"The idea that I do everything—it's just not true," she says frankly. "I didn't take my daughter or son to school this morning. I came in the office because it's Monday morning and I like to get a head start." This leads the entrepreneur into her next point, "which is about giving yourself some space and room and knowing that you might be able to have it all, but not all the time," she advises. "It comes down to this idea of dispelling the myth that you should be the most brilliant career woman while raising children and running home to cook and present the most amazing dinner and back in the office and ready for a workout. That's not real life."

And she's living proof. "I'm often asked, 'How do you balance it?' I don't. That's just the honest truth. My life is not balanced," she confirms, "and I think that as women, we just need to be much less hard on ourselves."