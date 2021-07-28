Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Reflects on 1996 Injury in Support of Simone Biles

Watch : Simone Biles Drops Out of All-Around Competition at 2020 Olympics

Simone Biles has Dominique Moceanu's support.

After the 24-year-old gymnast withdrew from the team and individual all-around finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 39-year-old retired athlete took to Twitter to look back at her own experience from the Games.

In 1996, Moceanu competed at the Olympics in Atlanta. She was part of the "Magnificent Seven," the first U.S. women's gymnastics team to win the Olympic team gold medal. But before the big event, Moceanu suffered a stress fracture in her tibia. And while competing on the balance beam, she fell and hit her head.

"I was 14 y/o w/ a tibial stress fracture, left alone w/ no cervical spine exam after this fall," she tweeted on July 28. "I competed in the Olympic floor final minutes later."

Reflecting on Biles' decision, Moceanu said the six-time Olympic medalist's decision "demonstrates that we have a say in our own health—'a say' I NEVER felt I had as an Olympian."