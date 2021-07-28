Chris Hemsworth Proves He's the Ultimate Girl Dad During Must-See Family Workout

Watch : Chris Hemsworth Says His "Hips Don't Lie" In "Extraction"

Hollywood's biggest superhero is proving to be one super dad!

While enjoying a summer vacation with his wife Elsa Pataky and extended family, Chris Hemsworth decided to create a special activity that doesn't require a screen or any technology. Ladies and gentlemen, Thor is ready to build his own skate park.

"My wife and I designed the ultimate family workout," Chris shared on Instagram. "All you need is a child, a skateboard, a horse and a Can Do attitude. Good luck @centrfit @elsapatakyconfidential."

In no time, Chris' daughter India put on her helmet and tested out the course. And while the 9-year-old skater deserves plenty of credit, it's Chris' kind gesture that is delighting fans. As India rode each and every hill, Chris was right beside her as he held her arm and kept up with every twist and turn.

Soon after posting, many dads couldn't help but relate to the special father-daughter bonding moment. "I know this workout!" Ryan Reynolds commented with a heart emoji. Another fan simply wrote, "Compete at the Olympics at this point Chris."