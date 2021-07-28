Title Nine Pledges $1 Million to Help U.S. Women's Soccer Team in Pay Equity Battle

"Yeah, we're giving a million dollars, but there's a million ways to make a difference," the CEO continued. "You can go, you can watch and you can give. Because in the end, money matters. And solving the pay gap is going to be a team sport. But together, we can all get it. So let's go."

Title Nine's generous gift comes amid the U.S. Women's National Team's lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, suing them for equal pay. Their legal battle was documented in HBO Max's film, LFG, aka the team's saying "Let's f--king go," which Missy referenced at the end of the video. In the trailer for the documentary, many of the players described the unfair pay and resources they get in comparison to the men's team.

Player Jessica McDonald even revealed that she coaches on top of being on the soccer team "to make ends meet." As she explained, "Childcare is more than my paychecks."

While Judge Gary Klausner dismissed the lawsuit in May 2020, the women's team appealed the decision on Friday, July 23, per CNN.

Of the decision, player Molly Levinson told CNN, "If a woman has to work more than a man and be much more successful than him to earn about the same pay, that is decidedly not equal pay and it violates the law."

She continued, "And yet, that is exactly what the women players on the US National team do – they play more games and achieve better results in order to be paid about the same amount as the men's national team players per game. By any measure, that is not equal pay, and it violates federal law."