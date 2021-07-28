Joaquin Phoenix Is Unrecognizable on Disappointment Blvd. Film Set

Joaquin Phoenix completed another remarkable transformation for a role—and it's no joke.
The Oscar-winning actor was photographed filming his upcoming movie, Disappointment Blvd., in Montreal, Canada on July 27. And in the must-see photos, the Joker star is seen sporting gray, thinning hair and while showing off his physique. Any fan following the 46-year-old actor's career will know that he is no stranger to drastically changing his appearance and this time is no exception.
As far as the details surrounding the current production, not much is known at the moment, except for the essential plot. According to Screenrant, the film will follow the life a successful entrepreneur throughout the decades of either triumph, tragedy, or possibly even both.
Glimpses of the actor's new dramatic look may remind fans of the most recent time where the actor also reached a point of metamorphosis. That, of course, would be when he snagged his role as the maniacal villain, the Joker, for the 2019 self-titled film.
In preparation for the critically acclaimed movie, Joaquin revealed he lost over 50 pounds for his role and admitted to The Associated Press that he became "obsessed" with losing the weight.
"Once you reach the target weight, everything changes," Joaquin explained to the publication. "Like so much of what's difficult is waking up every day and being obsessed over like 0.3 pounds. Right? And you really develop like a disorder."
The actor went on to say that along with his change in weight, although he expected to feel a sense of "dissatisfaction" and "vulnerability," Joaquin was also taken aback by what he ended up gaining in the process.
"What I didn't anticipate was this feeling of kind of fluidity that I felt physically," he shared. "I felt like I could move my body in ways that I hadn't been able to before. And I think that really lent itself to some of the physical movement that started to emerge as an important part of the character."
Although there's not too many details known about the actor's latest role—judging by the pics alone—it looks like it's one to keep your eyes peeled for.