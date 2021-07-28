Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Calls Out Fake Article Claiming Singer "Wanted to Be Poor"

Watch : Billie Eilish Admits She's "Ashamed" of Her Past Comments

Billie Eilish's big bro Finneas has got her back.

The 23-year-old, who has often written and produced music for his sister, has been speaking out against a Twitter parody account titled "Billie Eilish Updates" that posts fabricated news about the singer. Earlier this week, a post was shared containing what appeared to be a photoshopped article claiming that "in a new interview, Billie, 19, stated that she cried when she got rich and 'wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans.'" No such story was ever published.

"@finneas 5k quotes again can you do something right for once and get this account suspended thank u," tweeted a user, to which Billie's brother responded, "Fake obviously. Honestly I just wish they'd label this account satire like the onion or something. I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it's a joke."

The Twitter account's profile page states, "Your best source on 7x Grammy Winner, Billie Eilish. NOT Affiliated with anything related to Billie Eilish. Parody Account." It is unclear when the description was modified to its current form.