See Emma Roberts' Reaction After Her Beach Video Becomes a Viral Meme

While for some, going viral might be their own American Horror Story, but for Emma Roberts, she took it in stride.

It all started on July 24, when the Scream Queens star shared an Instagram video of herself in a green dress, giggling and posing in front of a beach while Lana Del Rey's "Happiness is a Butterfly" from the 2019 album Norman F-cking Rockwell! played. But while the video in and of itself was a simple clip from her night out, social media users recirculated the clip and made it meme-worthy. People on Tiktok, Twitter and Instagram shared the actress' video, making Emma the latest meme of 2021.

As one fan put it, "@RobertsEmma just keep feeding us bestie don't ever stop." And the star had nothing but appreciation for the support and joined in on the fun.

In response to the love, Julia Roberts' niece screenshot of the video on her Instagram Story, saying "Me going viral after 30." Emma captioned the post, "thank you gays and whoever else" for the viral moment.