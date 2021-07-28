Adam Driver Turns Into a Centaur in Burberry Ad You Have to See to Believe

Adam Driver's new Burberry campaign is making quite a splash.
On July 28, the brand debuted its campaign for its fragrance Burberry Hero starring the 37-year-old actor. Set to FKA twigs' "Two Weeks," the one-minute ad opens with a shirtless Driver running beside a horse on the beach. Afterwards, they both enter the water and begin to swim. But once the two-time Oscar nominee resurfaces, he emerges as a centaur.
Let's just say, the Internet has some thoughts. "Just proved it," one follower wrote on Instagram, "hottest man alive." Tweeted another fan, "Okay but the setpics of Adam Driver for the burberry ad..I heard that Kylo Ren is shredded I heard he had an 8 pack." Added a third social media user, "@Burberry Adam Thee Stallion."
And in case you were wondering, yes, John Oliver has seen it, too. "After an unexpected development that will require John's full attention, there will be no new episodes of Last Week Tonight for the foreseeable future," Last Week Tonight's official Twitter account wrote alongside the retweeted video.
According to a press release, the Jonathan Glazer-directed film "captures the enigmatic and adventurous Adam Driver in the awe-inspiring beauty of the natural world, in search of freedom and personal transformation, no longer held back by preconceptions."
"The campaign challenges the traditional stereotypes of masculinity, bringing together horse and man, and creating a modern myth," the release continues. "The powerful imagery of a horse against the vast coastline explores Riccardo Tisci's codes of duality and the power of the animal kingdom. Through the vivid metaphor of a man becoming a mythical creature in the powerful sea, the campaign illustrates the story of a man leaping into the unknown, overcoming struggles and transforming into something new, while remaining true to himself."
It also says Driver "embodies the spirit of the fragrance, embracing freedom of expression and the beauty of contradictions."
"I'm very happy to be working with Burberry on the Burberry Hero fragrance campaign," the Star Wars alum added, "and with designer Riccardo Tisci in representing his first fragrance for the brand."
Tisci stated he wanted the fragrance to "encapsulate modern masculinity, to play on the essence of primal human and animal instincts," and channel "the duality between strength and sensitivity."
"I am so thrilled to have worked with the amazing Adam Driver to embody Burberry Hero for the house," the chief creative officer said in the release. "He has this incredible depth in articulating what masculinity means today–how strength can be subtle, and emotions can empower. Our founder Thomas Burberry was a man who also celebrated that balance, using a powerful but romantic horse as the iconic emblem for his brand, inspiring many of the house codes we continue today."
To see the campaign for yourself, watch the video above.