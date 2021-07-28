Non-Binary Olympic Skateboarder Alana Smith Pens Moving Message on Representation

Alana Smith didn't leave the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a medal, but they're still a winner.

In a post shared to Instagram on July 26, the 20-year-old skateboarder, who is non-binary, reflected on their time at the Games and all that they accomplished.

"What a wild f***ing ride…," Smith wrote. "My goal coming into this was to be happy and be a visual representation for humans like me. For the first time in my entire life, I'm proud of the person I've worked to become. I chose my happiness over medaling. Out of everything I've done, I wanted to walk out of this knowing I UNAPOLOGETICALLY was myself and was genuinely smiling. The feeling in my heart says I did that."

The athlete is one of 16 members of the U.S. skateboarding team who competed in the sport's Olympic debut. And while Smith placed last in their event, they couldn't have been happier for the experience.