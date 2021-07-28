Britney Spears Reveals How She's Handling a "Lot of Change" Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears is feeling "bright and bold."
On Tuesday, July 27, the "Lucky" singer showed fans her more artistic side, sharing a video of herself painting to Instagram. "As you guys know, there's a lot of change going on in my life," she captioned the post. "At the moment and today, I was feeling overwhelmed, so I went to Michael's and got white paper and paint!!!"
And although Britney wrote that she isn't a "professional painter," she added that she certainly felt like one in the moment and explained that the artwork channeled her recent feelings.
"This is an expression of how I'm feeling at the moment," she wrote. "Rebellious…colorful…. bright…bold…spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors."
The creative post came just one day after the singer and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed legal documents to officially remove her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate. Britney has nominated professional fiduciary Jason Rubin to be her new financial conservator, according to the July 26 petition obtained by E! News.
Britney's lawyer has also requested that Jason receive the powers to manage her business deals, make investments for her and be given power of attorney.
As many fans and #FreeBritney supporters may know, during recent court hearings, Britney has said that she has wanted her conservatorship to end. And if that's not possible, she at least wants to remove her father as conservator of her estate—a position he has held since 2008.
For his part, Jamie filed legal documents in June, which called for an investigation into the singer's claims of mistreatment. In his petition obtained by E! News, Jamie noted that he was "concerned about the management and care of his daughter," adding that for the past two years, he has not managed her personal or medical affairs.
For a full timeline on Britney's conservatorship battle, click here.