Simone Biles Withdraws From Gymnastics Individual All-Around Final at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles will not compete in the women's gymnastics individual all-around final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The athlete's team announced the news in a statement released to social media on Tuesday, July 27 ahead of the competition set to take place on Thursday, July 29. Simone, who withdrew from the team final earlier on July 27 after a misstep on her first vault routine of the day, is the reigning gold-medal winner in the individual all-around.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," the statement from USA Gymnastics read.

According to the organization, the 24-year-old star has not yet decided whether to take part in the gymnastics individual event finals, held next week in Tokyo.

"Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals," the statement continued. "Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around."