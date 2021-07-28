KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

You'll Want to Steal These Beauty Looks From the Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

Get ready to swoon over the glitzy and glamorous beauty looks at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. From bold hair colors to flashy nail designs, these styles are worthy of a gold medal.

By Alyssa Morin Jul 28, 2021 12:57 AMTags
FashionSportsBeautyOlympicsStyle Collective BeautyNBCU
Watch: Summer Olympics: Top 7 Viral Moments From Past Games

When beauty and sports collide!

There's no doubt the 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off on a high note on Friday, July 23. Whether the internet was swooning over Team Tonga's oiled-up flag bearer Pita Taufatofua during the Opening Ceremony or have had people simply in awe of all the talented athletes competing for a gold medal, the games are most definitely proving to be unforgettable.

As if that weren't exciting enough, Olympic contenders are proudly showing off their impressive skills while looking good doing so. After all, beauty and fashion go hand-in-hand with sports.

Olympian (and fashionista) Florence Griffith Joyner once was famously said, "Dress good to look good. Look good to feel good. And feel good to run fast!"

It appears several athletes have taken that motto to heart for this year's Olympics. From glitzy makeup to fun hairstyles and bright nail colors, there's a wide range of eye-catching beauty looks to rave over.

photos
Unforgettable Fashion Statements at the Olympics

But don't just take our word for it.

Scroll through our gallery below to see the most fabulous beauty looks from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
Naomi Osaka

The Tennis superstar set the court ablaze with her impressive skills and firey red braids.

Instagram
Nastia Liukin

The Olympian, who is a correspondent for the Toyko Olympics, brought her beauty and fashion A-game.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Stephanie Mawuli

The Japanese basketball player's Olympic-inspired hair is a slam dunk!

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Gronya Somerville

Sometimes, a rainbow-colored scrunchie is the perfect finishing touch!

Stanislav Krasilnikov\TASS via Getty Images
Yulia Yefimova

The Russian swimmer wowed the crowd with her bright and bold nail designs.

Ricardo Mazalan/AP/Shutterstock
Megan Rapinoe

The celebrated soccer star made sure to stand out during the games with her vibrant purple hair.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Liliana Fernandez

The Spanish beach volleyball player kept her hair out of her face with eye-catching accessories.

Instagram
Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir

Name a more iconic duo! From a statement-making red lip to a fabulous hairstyle, these two have us swooning with their looks.

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Introduces New Addition to Family With John Legend

2

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Family Bathing Habits May Shock You

3

Lucy Liu Addresses Dispute With Bill Murray on Charlie's Angels

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Introduces New Addition to Family With John Legend

2

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Family Bathing Habits May Shock You

3

Lucy Liu Addresses Dispute With Bill Murray on Charlie's Angels

4

The Biggest Bombshells From Tyler Cameron's Book

5

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Introduce Baby Boy With Birth Video