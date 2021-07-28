9 Things Constance Zimmer Can’t Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's Wednesday, which means we're halfway through the week, and we can finally watch a new episode of Freeform's Good Trouble! And as if that wasn't already the best news, Constance Zimmer, who plays Kathleen in the show, is sharing her must-haves with us. From mentos and jumpsuits to fanny packs, vintage Rolexes and hydrating facial mists, the UnReal actress has her priorities straight.

"This past year and a half has taught me there are lots of things I can actually live without, as long as I have my friends and family nearby," the actress explained. " But, here are a few things I really, really love having in my life."

For Constance's must-haves, scroll below! And don't forget to catch her in an all-new Good Trouble episode tonight at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on Freeform!