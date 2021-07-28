Watch Married at First Sight's Jessica and Austin Reveal They Are Expecting a Baby

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Exclusive: Jessica Is Pregnant!

Oh baby! The Married at First Sight family is growing once again.

E! News can confirm Jessica Studer is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Austin Hurd.

"Austin and I are super excited about this new adventure of parenthood!" the couple shared in a statement to E! News. "We both knew we wanted to be parents when we met, but wanted to wait for the time to be right. Now that we have been married for almost two years and are a little more settled with a house, we are as ready as we can be!"

Jessica added, "I know Austin is going to be a great dad and I can't wait for November 2021 to meet baby H!"

But wait, there's more! On the July 28 episode of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, viewers will watch Jessica reveal the big news to her husband on camera. Spoiler alert: Austin was more than excited.