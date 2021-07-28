All the Details on the Affordable Bag Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid & Emily Ratajkowski Have

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have you ever adored a celebrity's outfit and figured out where to buy it only to end up disappointed by the price point? That happens way too often (at least to me). Most of the time, these star styles are just way outside of the budget for us civilians. As a result, we just take the "L" and move on or look for a dupe that comes close to the celeb's look. If you're tired of that cycle of being excited to shop and getting bummed out by the price, then you're going to appreciate this find.
Let's cut to the chase: the JW PEI Gabi Bag is only $89. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Irina Shayk have all been photographed with the bag and some of them have it in multiple colors. Yes, this purse that's less than $90 has been worn by the biggest trendsetters out there. The Gabi Bag is a small, hobo-shaped bag that is available in 10 different colors, ranging from wear-with-everything neutrals to bright pops of colors, and of course, black. It has a vintage vibe that is reminiscent of the Y2K era, without being outdated.
It has a faux suede lining, an interior pocket, and magnetic closure, which is ideal for the girl on the go. The vegan leather bag is the perfect size to fit your phone and your other essential items. This bag is already (shockingly) afford affordable for a celeb-worn style, but if you've never shopped at JW PEI before, you can use the promo code NEW10 to get it for just $80. It's also available on Amazon, with some colors on sale for $74.
And if you love this look, but really can't resist a look for less, there's another bag on Amazon that looks very similar, which is available for $15-$20, depending on the color you select. If you want to check out all of the gorgeous colors that this bag comes in, keep on scrolling, and see if you can resist buying more than one of them.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag in Black
You can never go wrong with a black bag, right? This will work with any outfit.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag in Nutella
The brown version of this bag is another color that will complement many looks in your wardrobe. Plus, the name of this color is "Nutella," which is too good to resist.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag in Ivory
An ivory bag is an absolute must for the summer.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag in Purple
If purple is your favorite color, then this bag is perfect for you. And, by the way, lavender is going to be a big trend in Fall 2021. You might as well get ahead on that.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag in Beer
The name of this color is "beer," which is so funny and an accurate description for the shade. This is another versatile neutral bag that will work with many ensembles.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag in Ice
How cute is this ice blue handbag?
JW PEI Gabbi Bag in Light Yellow
Add some sunshine to your handbag rotation and get the Gabbi Bag in light yellow.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag in Pink
Channel your inner Barbie with this bright pink purse.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag in Grass Green
You know how much we are loving bright green these days. This green bag will definitely make a statement.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag in Orange
Orange you loving this bag? Bad jokes aside, it really is so cute.
Amazingeverything Baguette Bag Mini Purse Y2K Fashion Shoulder Bag for Women
The JW PEI bag is surprisingly affordable for a celeb favorite, but if you're looking to achieve that look at an even lower price, check out this bag on Amazon. It's available in light blue, orange, black, purple, and white.
If you're looking for more celeb-worn fashions, Kate Hudson and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been spotted in Allbirds.