Simone Biles Is the Champion of Our Hearts in These Emotional Photos From the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is the definition of a class act!

Whether the four-time gold medalist is breaking records or prioritizing her mental health, she always leads with grace. On Tuesday, July 27, Simone withdrew herself from the women's gymnastics team final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics "due to a medical issue."

But despite ending her run sooner than expected, she kept her head held high.

During the competition, the 24-year-old Olympian could be seen cheering on her friends and fellow athletes. From embracing her teammates to adorably butt-bumping one another, Simone was undoubtedly the U.S. gymnastics team's biggest fan.

They later took home the silver medal.

"I'm SO proud of these girls right here," Simone raved on Instagram. "You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I'll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn't. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y'all."