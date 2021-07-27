Alex Rodriguez “So Grateful” for “Magical” Birthday Trip With the Deckers and Melanie Collins

As a Yankee, Alex Rodriguez may have been synonymous with the number 13. But now, all the focus is on a new number taking center stage: 46.
A.Rod is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, July 27 and he is doing so in the lap of luxury while vacationing in St. Tropez, France. The former athlete isn't partying it up alone either. Friends Eric Decker and wife Jessie James Decker, along with NFL reporter Melanie Collins are also along for the celebratory experience.
Alex even took to Instagram to express his joy (and maybe even show off a few snaps) when it came to his fun-filled birthday getaway.
"I'm feeling so grateful today," he captioned the July 27 post. "Not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn't ask for anything more."
Wondering who else was in the area enjoying another trip around the sun? Alex's ex, Jennifer Lopez, also celebrated her 52nd birthday on July 24 while in St. Tropez, marking the special occasion with boyfriend Ben Affleck.
Believe it or not, the former couple being in the same place at almost the same time isn't all that much of a coincidence. As a source previously shared with E! News, the trip to the French Riveria was planned before their split in April.
"Before they broke up, J.Lo and A-Rod had planned a trip together to the French Rivera for her birthday," the insider revealed. "Ultimately, he decided not to change his plans and still go—and she also decided to keep her trip but go with Ben, which is why they're all there right now."
But, proving that all is well between the two following their breakup, not only did the former athlete "like" a celebratory post dedicated to his ex, but a separate source close to the Second Act actress also confirmed to E! News that Alex reached out with his birthday wishes privately.
"He values her friendship and her partnership. He wishes her well and her kids well," the source told E! News. "They don't communicate much but they do have a lot of businesses together."
However, the source also explained that Alex is embarking on a new chapter within his life. "Alex is enjoying his time with his friends and family," the insider added. "He's in a great place. He's happy with where he is in his life and he's having fun spending time with his team, friends and family."