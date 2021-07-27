90210’s Trevor Donovan Defends Gossip Girl’s Thomas Doherty Against “Too Old” Claim

Trevor Donovan's 90210 days may have come to an end, but that won't stop the actor from defending his peers who still roam the halls of TV high school.
After an article described a list of actors as "WAY too old to play teens," the 40-year-old star took to Twitter to issue a response. While Trevor was not named in the story, other actors including Thomas Doherty, who is 26 and currently stars in HBO Max's reboot of Gossip Girl and actress Stacey Dash (who was 28 when she starred in Clueless) were.
"Age is just a number, get over it," Trevor tweeted in response to the article on July 27. "Some people look younger and age slower than others. Stop promoting Ageism!"
Trevor was 28 years old when he snagged the role of high school student Teddy Montgomery for The CW reboot of 90210, playing the character from 2009 until the show's end in 2013.
And followers appeared to agree with his post, with one, writing, "True. You sure look younger than your age. You were great as Teddy Montgomery & look at the age difference there. People are too judgmental. Thank you for speaking up on topics like this."
Added another, tweeting, "Watching movies and tv shows frequently involves the suspension of reality, this is no different. It's always been done in Hollywood, so silly to point it out now." Tweeted a third, "You don't see a movie and analyze who should and should not play a part because of their age. Let it go, I would never guessed how old you were playing Teddy."
Something tells us Trevor couldn't agree more.