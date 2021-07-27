American Horror Story: Double Feature Teaser Has Some Aliens For You

Get ready for some serious spooking.
American Horror Story is on its way back with a real bang, following up its anthology spinoff with not just one but two doses of terror in American Horror Story: Double Feature. A new teaser for the season doesn't give away too much, but it does give us some new imagery to add to our nightmares for our month of waiting.
The just-released footage reveals that part one of the season will be called Red Tide, and involves a beach. Part two is called Death Valley, and appears to take place in—you guessed it—Death Valley, where temperatures recently reached a suitably terrifying 130 degrees Fahrenheit. We'd wonder if we were about to watch a season of AHS about climate change, if the teaser weren't also full of aliens. (Unless...did aliens cause climate change?)
Because this is American Horror Story, there's a lot of weird teeth and saliva exchanging going on as aliens face off against...vampire mermaids? As usual, we can't tell you exactly what's going on here, but we just know that the arrival of a new season of AHS really does feel like nature is healing.
Watch the trailer below!
Double Feature marks the AHS debut of Macaulay Culkin, who will star in the first installment and will apparently have some pretty crazy sex with Frances Conroy. For everything else we know about the new season, scroll down.
American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres Aug. 25 on FX.