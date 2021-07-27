Only Murders in the Building Trailer Takes True Crime Podcasting To a New Level

Watch : Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 29th Birthday

Sometimes, a TV show becomes your new favorite TV show before you even see it.

That feels like it might be the case with Only Murders in the Building, Hulu's upcoming murder mystery comedy about podcasting. It stars everybody's favorite trio—Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez—as three neighbors who form an unlikely bond over their love of true crime podcasts. When someone dies in their building, they take it upon themselves to investigate the death and start their own podcast, by whatever sketchy means necessary.

The new trailer shows them breaking into apartments, taking creepy photos of their neighbors, running from potential killers and turning closets into recording studios. They also seem to be accusing legendary recording artist Sting of the crime, and we're just going to guess that since it's in the trailer, Sting is not actually the murderer. But wouldn't it be wild if he were?