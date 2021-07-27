Paris Hilton's "That's Hot" Mantra Takes on a New Meaning in First Cooking With Paris Trailer

Cooking With Paris is putting the hot in "That's Hot."
On Tuesday, July 27, Netflix released the trailer for Paris Hilton's upcoming cooking show, which will premiere on August 4. And it's not just the entrepreneurial heiress that's cooking up a storm on the new series. We're, of course, talking about her slate of A-list guests, including Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons and Kathy and Nicky Hilton.
Now you may be wondering, Can Paris Hilton even cook? The answer: Sort of.
While the new trailer boasts the 40-year-old DJ's "culinary expertise and kitchen prowess," we aren't entirely sure she knows her way around a kitchen. Case in point: Paris and Kim are seen enjoying an impressive spread, but the Keeping Up With Kardashians star later notes, "Wait, I spoke too soon."
Yet, Paris seems determined to whip up some recipes and have some fun, all while dressed in couture, we should add.
Although we rarely cook turkey feasts in head-to-toe glam, we can totally relate with trying and failing at cooking gourmet meals. In fact, we felt so seen when Paris asked her Siri, "What is zest lemon?"
We've cooked a full Friendsgiving dinner before and we still have no clue what lemon zest is. "She's not a trained chef and she's not trying to be," Netflix's description teased. "With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread—and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen."
We're definitely looking forward to seeing Paris interact with mom Kathy. Why? Well, she's quickly become a legend on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
If she doesn't ask "Who is Hunky Dory?" at least once, we'll revolt.
For a peek at the glamour and fun to come, watch the trailer above.
Cooking With Paris premieres Wednesday, August 4 on Netflix.