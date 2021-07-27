Reign Disick Is the Ultimate Summer Vibe in Scott's Latest Adorable Photo

Watch : Reign Disick Is a Whole Mood on Family Vacation

Can we all have a summer like Reign Disick?

While we never thought we'd be having FOMO over a six-year-old's summer plans, Reign's vacays complete with private jets, boat tours and surf lessons are something to aspire to.

On July 27, dad Scott Disick shared an adorable new pic of Reign living it up poolside. "Good morning America," Scott captioned as Reign pops up from the pool, dripping wet with a slight smile.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians tot has been a full-on summer mood lately in the Hamptons with Scott and siblings Penelope and Mason. Even Scott's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin joined the fam for a summer getaway.

A source previously told E! News that Amelia has been using the family vacation to spend quality time with Scott's three kids. "Amelia has been able to spend more time with the kids recently and is embracing it. She's learning a lot," the insider shared.