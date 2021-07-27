Did Lala Kent Really Throw Shade at Megan Fox? Lala Says...

Watch : Did Lala Kent Shade Megan Fox at Movie Premiere?

Was Lala Kent shading Megan Fox? The reality star is setting the tea—er—record straight.

A week ago, the internet suspected the Vanderpump Rules star threw a dig at the actress when she posted a photo of herself at the premiere of her fiancé Randall Emmett's directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The picture featured Kent standing in front of a movie poster, blocking Fox's face. "So excited for this!" she wrote. Meanwhile, Fox did not attend the premiere and an event rep cited the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases as the reason behind her absence.

So was Kent being shady? She says you would have known if she really was. "I'm not very subtle when I shade people," she told Access Hollywood. "If I was upset, I would have just straight up said it. Unfortunately the headline is way more interesting than what I'm about to tell you."