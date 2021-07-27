Lynne Spears Says Britney and Jamie’s Relationship Has “Dwindled to Nothing But Fear and Hatred”

Britney Spears' mom is telling all on the singer's rocky relationship with father Jamie Spears.
Lynne Spears submitted an eye-opening declaration in support of Britney along with the pop star's legal request to remove Jamie as conservator of her estate, according to the July 26 document obtained by E! News. She officially backed Britney's request to withdraw Jamie, saying she would testify if called as a witness.
"I became involved in this conservatorship during what I will term a 'time of crisis' that began at the end of 2018 and continued into 2019," Lynne began. She says she got involved because she didn't think the conservatorship was in Britney's best interests and still does not believe so.
Lynne states that Jamie had "absolute control" over Britney's money and healthcare decisions due to the conservatorship, which was put into place in 2008. (Jamie and Lynne got divorced in 2002 after 27 years of marriage.)
In the past 13 years, the relationship between Britney, 39, and Jamie, 69, has changed drastically, according to Lynne's declaration.
Britney's feelings toward her father have "dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred" of him because of his "complete control" over her, Lynne writes. She gives insight into "his mistrust of her, his coercion of her, his 'bartering' with her over what she can and cannot do for whatever reward or punishment he is willing to mete out, his constant threats, and his decision-making over all aspects of her life."
She goes on to allege what she says was the breaking point in their fractured relationship. Lynne states, "Of the actions that solidified the failure of my daughter's and Mr. Spears' relationship, the physical altercation between Mr. Spears and [Britney's] minor children, my grandchildren, was perhaps the most appalling and inexcusable, and understandably destroyed whatever was left of a relationship between them.
She was seemingly referring to an incident in September 2019, when Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline accused Jamie of abusing the couple's son Sean Federline, who was then 13 years old. At the time, a source close to the situation told E! News there was a physical altercation at Jamie's house. He didn't face criminal charges, as the Ventura County District Attorney's Office dropped the investigation. However, Kevin obtained a restraining order against the grandfather of his children.
In Lynne's court filing on July 26, she says Jamie "exercised absolutely microscopic control" over Britney. He allegedly relied on members of her household staff, medical aides at her home and her own security team to "inform" him and "report back to him each and every detail of every action that takes place" inside Brit's home and life. "Such scrutiny is exhausting and terrifying, like living in custody," Lynne says.
Lynne has also been concerned about Britney's medical care. About two years ago, Jamie allegedly hired a "sports enhancement doctor," whom Lynne calls a psychiatrist. The doctor prescribed Britney medicine that the "Toxic" artist did not want to take and that Lynne found "entire inappropriate," she says in the filing.
"I witnessed my daughter be compelled by that doctor, with the knowledge and encouragement of Mr. Spears, to enter a health facility that she did not want to enter, where she was threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment that she did not want to endure," Lynne writes.
She states that Jamie is "incapable of putting my daughter's interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level." Because of that, him remaining as conservator of her $57 million estate is "not in the best interests of my daughter."
Britney has testified that her dad "is ruining my life" and wants him charged with conservator abuse.
Jamie, for his part, has called on the court to investigate his daughter's claims because he is "concerned" for her, per a petition he filed in June. His lawyer told the judge last month that Jamie is "sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain."
E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment on Britney's July 26 court filings.
Today, Britney's lawyer not only filed a formal request to remove Jamie from his post, but also revealed the Grammy winner's choice to replace him. Britney nominated certified public accountant professional fiduciary Jason Rubin to step in as conservator of her estate, per the petition obtained by E! News. Read more about his qualifications here.