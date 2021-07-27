Lynne Spears Says Britney and Jamie’s Relationship Has “Dwindled to Nothing But Fear and Hatred”

Britney Spears' mom is telling all on the singer's rocky relationship with father Jamie Spears.

Lynne Spears submitted an eye-opening declaration in support of Britney along with the pop star's legal request to remove Jamie as conservator of her estate, according to the July 26 document obtained by E! News. She officially backed Britney's request to withdraw Jamie, saying she would testify if called as a witness.

"I became involved in this conservatorship during what I will term a 'time of crisis' that began at the end of 2018 and continued into 2019," Lynne began. She says she got involved because she didn't think the conservatorship was in Britney's best interests and still does not believe so.

Lynne states that Jamie had "absolute control" over Britney's money and healthcare decisions due to the conservatorship, which was put into place in 2008. (Jamie and Lynne got divorced in 2002 after 27 years of marriage.)