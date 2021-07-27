Jersey Shore's Sammi Giancola Confirms Breakup From Fiancé Christian Biscardi

Watch : Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Is Engaged...Just Not to Ron

Jersey Shore alum Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is officially single and loving it.

The 34-year-old reality TV star posted a TikTok video on Monday, July 26 in which she confirmed her split from fiancé Christian Biscardi. She announced their engagement back in March 2019 after two years of dating.

Her new video featured Q&A-style messages as she moved along to the music. The captions read, "Are you coming back to Jersey Shore? No. Are you single? Yes. Are you happy? YESSS!"

E! News has reached out to both Sammi and Christian for further comment.

This comes hot on the heels of increased speculation that the couple had parted ways. In recent months, fans noticed that Sammi and Christian were no longer following each other on Instagram, with Christian, 31, having deleted any sign of the star from his grid.

Last month, Sammi, who previously dated former Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, raised more eyebrows when she attended the grand opening for the New Jersey location of her store, Sweetheart Coast, without wearing her diamond engagement ring from Christian.