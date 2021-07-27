See The Evidence That Convinced Fans Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Recreating “Jenny From the Block"

Ben Affleck, do you get déjà vu when she's with you?

It feels like a blast from the past now that the Justice League actor is back together with Jennifer Lopez, making us relive 2002 in all kinds of ways.

But fans think that the singer might actually be getting a do-over by recreating her 2002 music video for "Jenny from the Block," which heavily featured her then-boyfriend and now-boyfriend Ben, as paparazzi captured their most intimate moments.

Nearly 20 years later, not much has changed (aside from their separate marriages, kids and divorces). J.Lo and Ben are still dominating headlines whenever they step out in public, show a little PDA or take off on a romantic vacation (all of which seem to be happening a lot these days).

Yet, some of their latest news-making moments seem a little too familiar to Bennifer stans. Fans can't stop theorizing about why certain paparazzi photos from 2021 look straight out of her "Jenny from the Block" music video. And, according to her own lyrics, she's still Jenny from the block—no matter the headline clips.