Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Hopes to "Fill the Hole" in Her Heart After Devastating Olympics Defeat

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner's time at the 2020 Tokyo Games is over after teammate Jade Carey scored the second spot in the vault finals. While her journey to the podium has come to an end, MyKayla promises viewers they haven't seen the last of her.

"This is closing the book on my gymnastics career, and my only regrets were things outside my control. So no regrets," the 24-year-old athlete writes on Instagram on July 26. "For now I will just try to fill the hole in my heart."

She continues, "Don't be a stranger here or on my YouTube! Lots of fun things coming."

As for how MyKayla is feeling, the Olympian admits she's still processing the events of the past 48 hours. "Heartbroken is an understatement, but I am proud of myself for getting here after everything I've been through," MyKayla reflects. "I would have loved for my scores to count for the team and I would have loved to compete in event finals but I still did some of my best gymnastics here as an Olympian and that's something no one can take away from me."