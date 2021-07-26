KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

These Priceless Reactions From the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Are the Real Winners

Whether it’s the moment an Olympian discovered they won gold or the time when a team advanced to the next round, these reactions from Tokyo are unforgettable.

Watch: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

To whoever said a picture is only worth a thousand words, you clearly haven't captured a golden moment.

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics continue, more and more athletes are celebrating personal milestones, new records and some massive wins.

In the first days alone, softball pitcher Monica Abbott documented must-see moments from the United States team on Instagram. "Chills. Exciting. Create Moments. Make Memories," she wrote with a photo of her team celebrating a big win during pool play. "Thank you for your sacrifice. No but really, thank you #blessup always and may your light live and shine through us."

Monica and her teammates will fight for gold when they face off against Japan later in the week.

Outside of the United States, Hidlyn Diaz couldn't contain her excitement when she became the first Olympic gold medalist for the Philippines team. The 30-year-old made history when she won the gold medal in women's 55kg weightlifting. She clinched the top prize by lifting a combined weight of 224 kilograms. Her reaction after lifting nearly 500 pounds sums it up perfectly.

Team USA's 2020 Olympic Athletes' Favorite Music

As the games continue, the world's best photographers are capturing the exact moments when your favorite athletes win big, reach their potential and accomplish their dreams. Prepare to get inspired by looking at a few unforgettable reaction shots below.

Wally Skalij /Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Simone Biles

After competing on the uneven bars in the women's team qualifying event, the gymnast can't hide her expression. 

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Thomas Daley

Tears well in the eyes of Britain's newest gold medalist after wining the men's synchronized 10m platform diving final event with Matty Lee. 

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Jun Mizutani & Mima Ito

Japan's dynamic duo celebrates after beating China's Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen in their mixed doubles table tennis final match.

Kyodonews via ZUMA Press
Monica Abbott

The United States pitcher celebrates a victory over Mexico in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympic softball tournament. 

Xu Chang/Xinhua via Getty Images
Chase Kalisz

Champion! After winning the men's 400m individual medley final of swimming, the United States player reminds fans he's truly in the best shape of his life. 

Toru Hanai/Getty Images
Micah Christenson

After scoring another major point during their matchup against ROC, the men's volleyball team can't hide their excitement on the court. 

Wang Yuguo/Xinhua via Getty Images
Anastasija Zolotic

"DID SOMEONE SAY OLYMPIC CHAMPION?????" the United States player wrote on Instagram after winning gold in the women's 57kg taekwondo. "Thank you to everyone for your support and love throughout the day, honestly couldn't have done it without you all." 

Li Ming/Xinhua via Getty Images
Lee Kiefer

She did it! After winning the women's foil individual gold medal bout against Inna Deriglazonva of ROC, the United States fencer can't help but scream. 

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Hidilyn Diaz

After winning the top prize in women's 55kg weightlifting, the 30-year-old athlete became the first competitor from the Philippines to take home a gold medal. 

Li Ga/Xinhua via Getty Images
Rayssa Leal

The Brazil skateboarder celebrates after winning gold in the women's street final of skateboarding. 

Lu Lin/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images
Bowen Becker, Blake Pieroni, Caeleb Dressel & Zach Apple

The United States swimmers react after winning gold in the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay final at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

