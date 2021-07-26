Celebs Prove the Camp Jewelry Trend Is a Summertime Staple

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
For us, the summer months are a time for reinvention and going back to the basics. Whether it's escaping our comfort zones and trying out new fashion trends or taking part in activities that remind us of the carefee summers of our childhood, we are putting our energy into things that spark joy, especially after being stuck at home last summer. One thing that has given us so much joy lately is the reemergence of camp jewelry!
Think chunky enamel rings, friendship bracelets, smiley face and daisy charm necklaces and DIY-looking pieces that you would've made at summer camp during the early 2000s. Whether you have those keepsake pieces ready to go in your jewelry box or could use a friendship bracelet that isn't on its literal last string, we rounded up 13 pieces that will take you back to the summer days you spent hanging with your BFFs on inflatable furniture reading Tiger Beat. Plus, celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Maddie Ziegler and Vanessa Hudgens are fans of the trend, too!
Below, check out our favorite camp jewelry from sites like Adina's Jewels, BaubleBar, BonBonWhims and more!
SPF 85 Ring
BonBonWhims has an incredibly cute selection of Y2K-inspired rings, bracelets and necklaces. This ring is like the elevated version of the jewelry pieces you would wear when playing dress up as a kid, and for that, we are obsessed!
His Green Eyes Ring
We heart this ring from BonBonWhims, too! The resin acrylic hardware mixed with the colorful heart charm is everything.
Custom Polymer Beaded Name Bracelet by AnitasAccesorios
Customize this bracelet with your name, BFF or significant other's name. We love the colorful mix of beads!
Pastel Heart Necklace
The iconic candy necklace got a chic upgrade! This multi-colored pastel heart bead necklace can be worn alone or layered with other gold chains.
Big Sur Anklet Set
We love the juxtaposition of the classic paperclip chain with evil eye beads and pearls on this anklet set. It's perfect for beach days or repping with a pair of low top sneakers.
Miss.Thang
Pair this layered necklace set with a plain t-shirt or sundress for an easy breezy weekend look. The mix of pearls, smiley face charms and flower beads is so fun!
Colorful Soda Tab Charm Earrings- 5-Pack by LinaJewery
You've probably seen paperclip earrings, but what about soda tab earrings? These will add a unique pop of color to any outfit.
I Heart You Gold Friendship Bracelet In Neutral Pastel Mix
We're guessing you and your bestie's friendship bracelet from high school could use an upgrade! This one is simple yet meaningful.
Smiley and Dainty Rings by SparkleSwagBySher
These dainty smiley face rings are sure to boost your serotonin levels!
Arc-En-Ciel Bracelet
Handcrafted in Paris, France, this bracelet will serve as a colorful addition to your arm candy stack.
Happy Daisy Pearl Necklace
Just staring at this necklace makes us happy! Handmade with freshwater pearls, daisy and smiley face charms, this necklace is sure to help you channel the carefree summers of your childhood.
Enamel Chunky Chain Ring
Available in eight bold hues, you can go for a monochromatic moment by stacking a few of the same color rings or mix and match them for a Y2k-approved look.
Joolz by Martha Calvo Happy Go Lucky Bracelet
With dice, yin and yang, smiley face and multi-colored charms, this bracelet is definitely something your teenage self would've spent her whole allowance on.
