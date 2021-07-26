KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Go Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Newly Sold $16.8 Million Mansion

After listing Beverly Hills mansion for $24 million last August, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have officially found a new homeowner.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are ready for a fresh start.

The couple recently sold their Beverly Hills mansion for nearly $16.8 million, their listing agent Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman confirms to E! News.

Although the Cravings cookbook author and EGOT winner sold their property for a very impressive price, the pair originally listed their modern house for a whopping $24 million last August.

Per a press release shared with E! News on Monday, July 26, a private equity executive is the brand-new homeowner of the 8,520-square-foot estate. Along with the prestigious location of the residence, the mansion boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a recreational room with a wet bar, a theater and a state-of-the-art gym.

What's more? The outside is just as swoon-worthy as the inside. In addition to the spacious backyard with lush greenery, there's a large heated saltwater pool and jacuzzi, a dining area with a BBQ grill and a bar.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

While the estate already has a new owner, that doesn't mean you can't take a peek inside. Look at the couple's recently sold house in our gallery below!

Zillow
Grand Entrance

With an open living space and 33-foot ceilings, this home screams luxury as soon as you enter through the front door.

Zillow
Netflix and Chill

A large living room and TV space make for a nice night at home. All that's missing is a bucket of popcorn!

Zillow
Cravings

As celebrities and chefs, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are known to throw quite the dinner party, so it makes sense that the duo would have an opulent dining room.

Zillow
Baby Grand

One could imagine the Grammy winner sitting at his piano and serenading Chrissy, as their friends watched with admiration and perhaps a bit of envy. 

Zillow
Views

If the view alone wasn't a selling point, then the brass and concrete fireplace, balcony, glam room and newly designed closets will seal the deal.

Zillow
Heart of the Home

Fans of the cookbook author will more than likely recognize this living space, as it's where she and her family typically are when she posts videos or pictures to her Instagram Stories. 

