These Old Kardashian Family Photos Will Have You Feeling Nostalgic

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 26, 2021 9:25 PMTags
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Trolls Mom Kris Jenner!

It's the mother of all b-days! 

Matriarch Kris Jenner celebrated her own mom Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell's 87th birthday on July 26, and the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan took to social media to shower their grandma with sweet birthday wishes—plus, share some never-before-seen throwback pics

"Happy birthday mom!!" Kris captioned. "You have always been my greatest inspiration, the one I can come to for anything, and if it weren't for your love, support and guidance, I wouldn't be the woman or the mother I am today. Thank you being our rock. You are the greatest mother, grandmother, friend and mentor. I thank God every day for choosing you to be my mom. Thank you for all you do for me and for our family. I love you more than you'll ever know. Xo." 

Kim Kardashian wrote, "Happy 87th Birthday MJ!!! You are the woman who taught me my work ethic and have taught me so much about life, love and relationships! I'm so grateful to have you by my side to always go to when I need someone to keep it all the way real with me! I love you so much and hope today is magical for you grandma. I love you so much!!!"

photos
The Kardashian-Jenners Through the Years

Kourtney Kardashian commented, "My sweet MJ," and Kendall Jenner added on her Instagram Stories, "A queen's birthday." 

From adorable baby pics of Khloe Kardashian and Kim, to sweet early 2000s throwbacks of Rob Kardashian and even cute snapshots of Kim's brood featuring North WestSaint WestChicago West and Psalm West, the tributes to MJ proved that good looks certainly runs in the fam!

Check out all the must-see family pics below, plus more of the Kardashian-Jenners' childhood snapshots.

Instagram
Where It All Began

Khloe, Rob, Kim, Kris, MJ and Kourtney all pose on the couch together, as little ones Kendall and Kylie hug at the end. Typical Kenny flashing a peace sign!

Instagram
Newborn Bliss

Robert and Kris show off baby Khloe in a sweet photo.

Instagram
Family Meal

MJ watches over granddaughters Khloe and Kourtney in a cute throwback pic. 

Instagram
Duo in Disguise

Kim shared a hilarious throwback pic of her "in disguise" with Kourtney. 

Instagram
B-Day Celebrations

Kourt, Khloe, Kim, MJ, Kris and Rob all gather 'round to celebrate a birthday with cake and champagne.

Instagram
Cutie Kim

A young Kin poses beside her dad Robert.

Instagram
Matching Father-Son Duo

Kim flaunted her bob cut next to a matching Robert and Rob. 

Instagram
Dog Dad

"My dad with his Doberman," Kim captioned an Instagram Story. "We always had 2! And his two Rolls Royce's!" 

Instagram
Picture Perfect

Khloe, Kourtney, Kim and Rob pose around their father Robert in a stunning portrait. 

Instagram
Blended Family

"Dad w[ith] Kendall & Kylie," Kim shared with two heart emojis. 

Instagram
Model Beginnings

MJ and grandpa Robert Houghton pose with Kendall and Kylie. 

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Kim leaned against her father Robert in a sweet pic. "I miss you!" she captioned.

Instagram
Christmas Morning

Grandma MJ cuddles up in matching PJs with Kendall and Kylie on Christmas morning.

Instagram
Tiny Tot

Kris poses with granddaughter Chicago as great-grandma MJ proudly looks on. 

Instagram
Glam Squad

Kris, MJ and Kim show off four generations of good genes with Kim's kids Psalm, Chicago and Saint by her side. 

Instagram
All Together

MJ visits with her great-grandkids Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North, who is holding up a chicken as mom Kim looks picture perfect gorgeous. 

