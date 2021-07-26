How Sarah Ferguson Really Feels About Not Being Invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's Wedding

When Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011, they exchanged vows in front of 1,900 guests. However, Sarah Ferguson was not one of them.
While her ex-husband Prince Andrew and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended, the Duchess of York did not receive an invite.
"I didn't think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding, " Sarah told Town & Country for a new digital cover story. "I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding came less than a year after a recording of Sarah made headlines for offering to sell access to Andrew to a reporter posing as a businessman for £500,000 in 2010. She later apologized and expressed her regret over the situation.
"It was so difficult because I wanted to be there with my girls and getting them dressed and go as a family," Sarah told Oprah Winfrey while looking back at William and Kate's wedding during a 2011 interview. "Also, it was so hard because the last bride up that aisle was me. And I knew all those feelings."
In 1986, Sarah wed Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties in 2019 after he said his "former association with Jeffrey Epstein" had "become a major disruption" to his family's work. Sarah and Andrew divorced in 1996 but still both reside at their royal lodge.
In fact, she said Andrew and their daughters called her ahead of William and Kate's wedding. As she put it, "He made me feel very part of the day."
Sarah did, however, attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018.
"Harry always planned to invite [her]. She is the mother of [Princess] Eugenie and [Princess] Beatrice, both of whom he is close to," a source told E! News at the time. "Harry has always been fond of Ms. Ferguson and he would never want to exclude a family member."
At one point in the interview, Fergie reflected on both sons of the late Princess Diana. "I believe that Diana would be so proud of her boys," Sarah said, later adding, "and she'd be so proud of her grandchildren."
William and Kate's wedding wasn't the only topic discussed. Sarah also spoke about The Crown and shared what she really thought about being barely portrayed in the series.
"Hello? Where is Fergie?" she joked, telling the magazine she even wrote to producer Andy Harries to offer her input but that he declined. "I said to him, ‘Why can't I help my character?'"
Her interview can be read here and in the September issue of Town & Country.